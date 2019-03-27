Disasters & Accidents

2 men die in West Side crash after driver runs red light, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

Two people died and one person was injured Wednesday morning in a crash involving a car and a truck on Chicago's West Side, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men were killed and a 60-year-old woman was injured Wednesday morning after a driver ran a red light on Chicago's West Side, police said.

Emergency crews responded around 5:55 a.m. to a report of a crash in the 3100-block of West Roosevelt Road.

Police said the two men were in a dark-colored vehicle heading north on South Kedzie Avenue when the driver blew the red light and slammed into a flatbed semi heading east on Roosevelt. Investigators are looking into why the driver failed to yield the traffic signal.

The front end of the vehicle appeared to be crushed underneath the truck bed. There were skid marks on the ground and debris scattered across the scene.

A piece of the vehicle went flying and struck a 60-year-old female pedestrian, police said. She was transported to Mount Sinai Medical Center with minor injuries.

The two men were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Thier identities have not yet been released.

No one else was hurt in the crash.

The intersection was closed to traffic for a crash investigation, which is being handled by the CPD Major Accident Investigation Unit.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
disasters & accidentslawndalehoman squarecar crashsemi crashman killed
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Jussie Smollett update: Police investigative files on 'Empire' actor released
Mayor Emanuel on Jussie Smollett charges being dropped: 'This is a whitewash of justice'
Boy, 15, fatally shot in Fuller Park
Cardi B responds to backlash over her drugging, robbing men
Impatient armed robber holds up Exotic Adult Super Store
More than 32 pounds of THC-infused candy seized in Evanston
15-year-old girl's body found in industrial area
Show More
Boy with cancer needs mixed-race bone marrow match
Woman leads police on chase says she was 'late for work'
Couple finds cases of water in abandoned Flint school
Teen video game athlete making major dough playing Fortnite
Powerball: Tonight's lottery jackpot at $750 million
More TOP STORIES News