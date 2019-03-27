2 men die in West Side crash after driver runs red light, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men were killed and a 60-year-old woman was injured Wednesday morning after a driver ran a red light on Chicago's West Side, police said.Emergency crews responded around 5:55 a.m. to a report of a crash in the 3100-block of West Roosevelt Road.Police said the two men were in a dark-colored vehicle heading north on South Kedzie Avenue when the driver blew the red light and slammed into a flatbed semi heading east on Roosevelt. Investigators are looking into why the driver failed to yield the traffic signal.The front end of the vehicle appeared to be crushed underneath the truck bed. There were skid marks on the ground and debris scattered across the scene.A piece of the vehicle went flying and struck a 60-year-old female pedestrian, police said. She was transported to Mount Sinai Medical Center with minor injuries.The two men were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Thier identities have not yet been released.No one else was hurt in the crash.The intersection was closed to traffic for a crash investigation, which is being handled by the CPD Major Accident Investigation Unit.