Police: 3 shot near high school on South Side

Police say three people were shot in the 9000 block of South Langley near Chatham Academy High School on Chicago's Burnside neighborhood on Monday afternoon.

Police say three teenagers were shot in the 9000 block of South Langley near Chatham Academy High School on Chicago's Burnside neighborhood on Monday afternoon.

According to authorities, the first victim, 16, was shot in the left shoulder and taken to Comer Children's Hospital in stable. The second victim, 18, was shot in the right arm and left armpit. and was in stable condition. The third victim, 17, was shot in the leg and his condition was unknown. The 17- and 18-year-old victims were taken to University of Chicago hospital.

A witness said the shooter was a person with a blue mask.

