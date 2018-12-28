NILES, Ill. (WLS) --Police said that the crash that killed a 72-year-old man in north suburban Niles Thursday night was not a hit-and-run crash, as police initially reported.
The victim was identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Michael Potwora of Niles.
Niles police initially said Potwora was struck and killed by a white SUV or pickup truck while crossing Greenwood Avenue at Betty Terrace just before 6:30 p.m. The white vehicle was then rear-ended by another vehicle before the white vehicle then fled the scene.
Friday afternoon police changed that story. They said Potwora was struck by a gray 2016 Jeep Patriot, which remained on scene. Police said the driver of that vehicle may have lied to officers about another vehicle leaving the scene.
Police said that driver has been identified, but said no one is in custody and charges have not yet been filed in relation to the crash. The investigation is open and ongoing, police said.
Potwora was rushed to Lutheran General Hospital after being struck, where he was pronounced dead.
"They took the love of my life that I won't have anymore," said Mary Potwora, Michael's wife.
The couple was recently married, but had been in a relationship for nearly 20 years and went everywhere together.
"When you wake up in the morning, you don't think this is the day that my husband will die," she said.
She said Michael walked to the store to grab some milk and a greeting card and was on his way back when he was hit. Mary said the card had a special message.
"God invites you to dream of the day when you feel his hand on your shoulder and his eyes on your face," the card said.
The NORTAF Major Crash Assistance Team is assisting in the investigation.