Chicago police shooting: COPA releases video of September officer-involved shooting on NW Side

An off-duty officer was shot in the face during an apparent road rage shooting, which set off a frantic search for the gunman, according to police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) has released video of an officer involved shooting from September.

The incident happened near 5000-block of West Lawrence after an off-duty officer was shot in the face during an apparent road rage shooting, according to investigators.

The shooting set off a frantic search for the gunman across the Northwest Side.

The chaotic series of events began about 3 p.m. when the 27-year-old off-duty officer stopped her 2023 Range Rover at Addison Street and Kedzie Avenue and was rear-ended by a Yukon carrying the suspected shooter, according to a police crash report. The Yukon reversed, went around the Range Rover and took off west on Addison, the report says. The officer followed until the Yukon backed into her SUV in the 3600-block of North Elston Avenue.

WATCH: CPD Supt. David Brown provides update on off-duty cop shot on NW Side

Video of the shooting shows the officer left her SUV in the street and stumbled to a nearby Jiffy Lube service station after a gunman popped out of the Yukon's rear passenger window and shot her. She was rushed to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where she was treated and released, police said.

After the shooting, other officers pursued the Yukon, which had dealer plates and was spotted traveling on the Northwest Side. Around 3:40 p.m., an officer broadcast a report of "shots fired" near the Kennedy Expressway and Lawrence Avenue, adding that the Yukon fled west on Foster from the highway. Police said the Yukon had struck two police vehicles before the officer fired those shots.

On the police radio, the officer didn't say who fired the shots, but the Civilian Office of Police Accountability later responded to an "officer-involved shooting near 5000-block of West Lawrence." Jennifer Rottner, a spokeswoman for the oversight agency, confirmed an officer opened fire. Police policies generally prohibit officers from both shooting out of and into vehicles.

According to radio traffic, the officer later alerted a dispatcher that he may have shot the gunman.

"I might (have) hit that guy so notify all the suburban hospitals and all the hospitals in the area," the officer said.

Rottner said there's no evidence anyone was hit.

The Yukon was found unoccupied in the 5800-block of North Drake Avenue, police said.

WATCH: Chopper7 HD shows police investigating after CPD officer shot on NW Side

The suspect was able to get away.

The officer that allegedly fired at the suspect's SUV was placed on desk duty for a month, required under department policy.

The Chicago police officer involved in the initial incident is no longer a member of the department, CPD officials said back in September. Law enforcement sources said she failed a drug test Sept. 17 and was stripped of her police powers that day. A source said she was later fired.

The incident remains under investigation.

The Sun-Times Media report contributed to this post.