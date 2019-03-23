Police issue warning after a series of snatching robberies downtown

CHICAGO -- Police have issued a warning for residents and visitors after a series of purse-snatching robberies downtown.Several people had their purse or cellphone stolen Thursday night in a downtown snatching spree.The men hit Streeterville twice and the Loop once, Chicago police said in a community alert. They approached the victims and grabbed the cellphone or purse from their hands.In each robbery, the victim saw a man enter a black car or Jeep with the partial license plate "BB," police said.The robberies happened in the first block of North State Street, the 200 block of East Superior Street and 200 block of East Grand Avenue, police said.Police are looking for one to three men, ranging between 18 and 25 years old.Anyone with tips was asked to call detectives at (312) 747-8380.