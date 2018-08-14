Police: Man killed after intentionally hitting woman's car after argument

EMBED </>More Videos

Police say a man and woman were fighting, leading to a deadly crash.

HOUSTON, Texas --
A man was killed in a crash on the Gulf Freeway in southeast Houston after police said he was ejected from his pickup truck when he intentionally hit another car that he was following.

It happened on the Gulf Freeway on the feeder road inbound near Airport.

Police said it started when a man and woman were arguing leaving the Chulas Sports Bar around 1 a.m.

One of them started following the other on the feeder, and police said at some point, they got out of their cars and argued in the middle of the street.

Witnesses told investigators that the man drove into the middle lane and passed up the woman and hit her car. His truck rolled when he lost control and was ejected and died.

The woman is expected to be ok.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffic accidenttraffic fatalitiesbaru.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Attorney fatally shot in Northfield; suspect arrested after Winnetka standoff
Opening statements begin in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Girls escape kidnap attempt by fighting, throwing hot coffee on suspect
Trump lashes out at Omarosa, calls her 'that dog', a 'lowlife'
Unleashed pit bull viciously attacks small dog on camera
Genoa, Italy bridge collapses, killing at least 22
London terror attack: Car plows into pedestrians, cyclists
1 killed, 1 wounded in Albany Park shooting
Show More
2 charged with stealing opioids, selling pills for profit
Pair wanted for trying to lure 9-year-old boy in Norwood Park East
Missouri baby found dead inside hot vehicle
Brewers face uphill battle in trying to dethrone Cubs
More News