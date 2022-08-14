Man charged in Chicago police-involved shooting on Near West Side, CPD says

Chicago police said a CPD officer was involved with a shooting on the Near West Side in the 2100 block of West Adams Friday afternoon.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been charged in a police-involved shooting that happened Friday on Chicago's Near West Side, CPD said.

Raymond Comer, 37, was charged with aggravated assault of a police officer, among other charges.

Chicago police said shortly before 3:15 p.m. Friday, officers stopped a vehicle in the 2100-block of West Adams. Police said officers saw Comer in the car with a handgun, at which time an officer opened fire, striking him.

Comer was taken to Stroger Hospital for treatment in unknown condition. The gun was recovered at the scene.

One officer was taken to a local hospital for observation, but no injuries to officers were reported.

The incident happened as families were enjoying a summer Boys & Girls Club block party right around the corner.

"Kids can't enjoy themselves," said Idella Brown, neighbor. "Nobody can sit in their car!"

Witnesses said Comer just left the block party when he was pulled over.

"He was a kid. He wasn't that old! He was grown, but he was a kid under me," Brown said. "I just pray to God he's OK. And that everything is OK."

CPD said the Civilian Office of Police Accountability is conducting a comprehensive use of force investigation with the full cooperation of the Chicago Police Department.

The officers involved will be placed on administrative duties for 30 days as is procedure after a police shooting.

It was the second Chicago police shooting in the past 24 hours, after one man was critically hurt late Thursday night as officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert near 53rd and May in Back of the Yards. When they got there, officers approached a group of people and there was a struggle with someone armed.

"When we heard over 100 rounds being shot, we were just like, 'Everybody duck!'" said witness Harry Williams.

Now some are calling for a thorough investigation into the officers' actions in both cases.

