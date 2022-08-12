Chicago police involved in shooting on Near West Side; 1 in custody, no injuries reported

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a CPD officer was involved with a shooting on the Near West Side Friday afternoon.

A police spokesman said the shooting happened in the 2100-block of West Adams sometime after 3 p.m.

No officers were injured, the spokesman said. One person was taken into custody and a firearm was recovered at the scene.

No further details have been released. It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting, or if any civilians or the suspect was injured in the shooting. It was also not immediately clear if there was an exchange of gunfire.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7Chicago for updates.