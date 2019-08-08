Person of interest in stabbing of DePaul graduate caught in Texas, police say

Chicago police announced on Thursday that the Marshals Service of the U.S. Department of Justice apprehended Adam Bramwell, 32, who was wanted in connection with a carjacking and assault in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood.
Bramwell could also be a suspect in the stabbing of the 22-year-old woman, who had her face and neck slashed on July 18 near DePaul's Lincoln Park campus, according to a police source.
RELATED: Man wanted in violent Lincoln Park carjacking may have stabbed woman near DePaul, police source says
Bramwell was wanted on two outstanding felony warrants, Chicago police said. He's wanted for an aggravated vehicular hijacking and aggravated battery in the 1800-block of North Fremont Street on July 13.
The Marshals Service of the US Department of Justice has apprehended Adam Bramwell on an arrest warrant in Texas. Bramwell was wanted on 2 outstanding felony warrants and is a person of interest in an aggravated battery in the Lincoln Park neighborhood. @USMarshalsHQ pic.twitter.com/5pc8mtQOMc— Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) August 8, 2019
Investigators recently released surveillance video of a man wanted in connection with the attack on the DePaul graduate. The video shows the suspect riding bicycle to an apartment building on North Des Plaines Street, then going into a garage before driving away in a car.
SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: Person of interest in attack on recent DePaul graduate
The graduate was hospitalized in serious condition after she was left for dead in the 2300-block of North Halsted Avenue.
RELATED: Woman critically injured after throat slashed near DePaul
Police said the woman was walking home from a bar when she was stalked by a man who intended to sexually assault her. Surveillance video shows the offender case the area, drive the wrong way down a one-way street, then get out of the car to attack the woman, though it does not show the actual attack. The victim fought back.