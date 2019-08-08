Person of interest in stabbing of DePaul graduate caught in Texas, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A person of interest in a brutal knife attack on a recent DePaul University graduate has been apprehended in Texas, according to Chicago police.

Chicago police announced on Thursday that the Marshals Service of the U.S. Department of Justice apprehended Adam Bramwell, 32, who was wanted in connection with a carjacking and assault in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood.

Bramwell could also be a suspect in the stabbing of the 22-year-old woman, who had her face and neck slashed on July 18 near DePaul's Lincoln Park campus, according to a police source.

Bramwell was wanted on two outstanding felony warrants, Chicago police said. He's wanted for an aggravated vehicular hijacking and aggravated battery in the 1800-block of North Fremont Street on July 13.



Investigators recently released surveillance video of a man wanted in connection with the attack on the DePaul graduate. The video shows the suspect riding bicycle to an apartment building on North Des Plaines Street, then going into a garage before driving away in a car.

Chicago police released these video clips of a person of interest in the stabbing of a former DePaul student last week.



The graduate was hospitalized in serious condition after she was left for dead in the 2300-block of North Halsted Avenue.

Police said the woman was walking home from a bar when she was stalked by a man who intended to sexually assault her. Surveillance video shows the offender case the area, drive the wrong way down a one-way street, then get out of the car to attack the woman, though it does not show the actual attack. The victim fought back.
