Man wanted in violent Lincoln Park carjacking may have stabbed woman near DePaul, police source says

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The suspect wanted in connection with a carjacking and assault in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood may also be the person responsible for the brutal knife attack of a recent DePaul University graduate.

A police source said that Adam Bramwell, 32, could be a suspect in the stabbing of a 22-year-old woman who had her face and neck slashed on July 18.

The recent college graduate remains hospitalized in serious condition after she was left for dead in the 2300-block of North Halsted Avenue.

Last week, investigators released surveillance video of a man wanted in connection with the attack. The video shows the suspect riding bicycle to an apartment building on North Des Plaines Street, then going into a garage before driving away in a car.

Meanwhile, the search for Bramwell continues as at least one active arrest warrant has been issued for him for another alleged crime.

He's wanted for an aggravated vehicular hijacking and aggravated battery in the 1800-block of North Fremont Street on July 13. Neighborhood resident Tom Pacer was leaving out of his garage that Saturday and heard the commotion.

"I looked down and saw neighbors clustered around and didn't think anything of it, but when I came by I saw a police officer polling to see what film security footage they had," Pacer said.

A community alert issued Thursday warned of the danger as Chicago police asked for the public's help in locating Bramwell, who is considered armed and dangerous.

Police said anyone who sees Bramwell should call 911 immediately and not engage with him.

Adam Bramwell.

