Chicago police release video in Morgan Park shooting of retired Chicago firefighter; $34K reward offered for information leading to arrest

By and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police release video from the shooting death of retired Chicago firefighter Lt. Dwain Williams, killed in a Morgan Park carjacking attempt, in hopes of identifying the suspects.

At a Monday afternoon news conference, police showed video from the popcorn shop showing the crime and the suspects in it. They encourage the public to slow the video down, look at it carefully, and to let them know if they recognize any of the suspects.

At least $34,000 is being offered as a reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Police said there are four suspects involved in the crime, though the driver of their car cannot be seen in the video because he never got out of the car. Police said the motive for the crime was carjacking, pure and simple.

A retired Chicago firefighter was killed in a shooting during an attempted armed carjacking in the city's Morgan Park neighborhood Thursday afternoon.



"What we are asking for is for the public to come forward and give us any little tip they may think they have, if this reward can trigger somebody to come out and provide information and get these individuals off the street before they commit harm to another family," Chicago police Deputy Chief Migdalia Bulnes said.

Adding $10,000 to the pot Sunday, the organization "I'm Telling, Don't Shoot" has announced it has also hired an attorney to file a class action lawsuit against the manufacturers of certain vehicles, Jeeps among them, which in recent months have increasingly become the target of would-be thieves and carjackers armed with programming devices that can remote start a vehicle without the key fob.

Retired CFD lieutenant Dwain Williams was remembered by family and friends.



"This issue of being able to hack into vehicles has been an ongoing issue. It's our position that this needs to be addressed by the makers," said Benjamin Kelly, with Vrdolyak Law Group. "This is creating a higher incidence of risk to members of the community and, more importantly, the owners of those vehicles."
And while police said there is no evidence to confirm that Williams' killers were attempting to engage in that kind of high-tech theft, they do say it's been an increasing problem over the last year, which might partly explain the dramatic increase in this type of crime.

Members of the Chicago Fire Department and Chicago Police Department honored slain Lt. Dwain Williams as his body arrived at the medical examiner's office Thursday night.



As of Nov. 20, 1,125 vehicles had been carjacked in the city of Chicago. That is compared to 501 at the same time last year.

Anyone with information that might lead to an arrest in Williams' murder can submit a tip anonymously at CPDtip.com.
