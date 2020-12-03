chicago shooting

Retired Chicago firefighter shot to death in Morgan Park during armed carjacking attempt, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A retired Chicago firefighter was killed in a shooting during an attempted armed carjacking in the city's Morgan Park neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

Police said shortly after 2 p.m. the 67-year-old man was leaving a popcorn store in the 2400-block of West 118th Street when he was approached by four people in a dark colored four door sedan with several people inside. They got out and demanded his car, police said.

One of the suspects pulled out a gun and fired shots. The victim was shot in the stomach.

Police said the victim also pulled out a gun and fired shots towards the suspects. It is not known if he struck any of them.

The suspects fled west on 118th Street, police said.

The victim was taken to Christ Hospital where he died. A weapon was recovered from the scene, but police did not clarify if it belonged to the victim or any of the suspects.

Police initially said the victim was 67, then said he was 65, and then said he was 67. Further information about his identity has not yet been released.

No one is currently in custody. An investigation is ongoing.
