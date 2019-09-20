Police respond to Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg, reports of car driving inside

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5556042" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> There are reports a car drove through the Sears storefront at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg and is driving around inside the shopping center Friday afternoon.

The car drove into woodfield through sears right passed my mom! Sooo scary! pic.twitter.com/bwm85RRr6T — Nicole Doyle (@Nikkidoylee) September 20, 2019

So this just happened at Woodfield. I’m safe. Jesus Christ pic.twitter.com/fOfhtPkWvr — ronin (@nipsfalloff) September 20, 2019

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WLS) -- There are reports a car drove through the Sears storefront at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg and is driving around inside the shopping center Friday afternoon.Chopper7 HD was over the scene shortly before 3 p.m. where damage was apparent at the entrance of Sears.The Sears store is closed, according to a phone recording.An employee at Rainforest Cafe said the mall has been on lockdown.Social media reports about the incident emerged on Twitter around 2:30 p.m. Officials have not yet confirmed the reports or commented on the situation unfolding at the mall.Video posted to Twitter showed a black SUV driving inside the mall near the Forever 21 store.Authorities have called for a mass casualty response, but officials have not yet commented on any injuries or fatalities.