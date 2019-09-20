Police respond to Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg, reports of car driving inside

Chopper7 HD was over the scene shortly before 3 p.m. where damage was apparent at the entrance of Sears.
The Sears store is closed, according to a phone recording.
The car drove into woodfield through sears right passed my mom! Sooo scary! pic.twitter.com/bwm85RRr6T— Nicole Doyle (@Nikkidoylee) September 20, 2019
An employee at Rainforest Cafe said the mall has been on lockdown.
Social media reports about the incident emerged on Twitter around 2:30 p.m. Officials have not yet confirmed the reports or commented on the situation unfolding at the mall.
Video posted to Twitter showed a black SUV driving inside the mall near the Forever 21 store.
So this just happened at Woodfield. I’m safe. Jesus Christ pic.twitter.com/fOfhtPkWvr— ronin (@nipsfalloff) September 20, 2019
Authorities have called for a mass casualty response, but officials have not yet commented on any injuries or fatalities.
