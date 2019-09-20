Police respond to Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg, reports of car driving inside

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WLS) -- There are reports a car drove through the Sears storefront at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg and is driving around inside the shopping center Friday afternoon.

Chopper7 HD was over the scene shortly before 3 p.m. where damage was apparent at the entrance of Sears.

There are reports a car drove through the Sears storefront at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg and is driving around inside the shopping center Friday afternoon.



The Sears store is closed, according to a phone recording.



An employee at Rainforest Cafe said the mall has been on lockdown.

Social media reports about the incident emerged on Twitter around 2:30 p.m. Officials have not yet confirmed the reports or commented on the situation unfolding at the mall.

Video posted to Twitter showed a black SUV driving inside the mall near the Forever 21 store.



Authorities have called for a mass casualty response, but officials have not yet commented on any injuries or fatalities.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7Chicago.com for updates.
