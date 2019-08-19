Police search for driver, Jeep wanted after 2 women injured in Bridgeport hit-and-run

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for a vehicle wanted for a hit-and-run crash that injured two women Saturday in Bridgeport on the South Side.

According to police, around 6:17 p.m. a gray Jeep was driving north on Halsted Street when it turned left and struck the two women, ages 19 and 27, in the 2500 block of South Archer Avenue.

Chicago police are looking for a car wanted for a hit-and-run crash that injured two women Saturday in Bridgeport on the South Side.



The driver didn't stop and left the scene.

The Jeep ran over one of the women as it sped away.

Both women were taken to Stroger Hospital, where the older woman is in serious condition as a result of a head injury, police said.

The younger woman suffered injuries that weren't thought to be life-threatening, police said her condition was stabilized.

According to police, the Jeep has all black rims and extensive damage on the drivers' side, including a window which is covered in clear plastic and tape.

Anyone with information regarding this vehicle should contact the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.
