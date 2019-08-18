Police search for driver, Jeep wanted in Bridgeport hit-and-run

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for a suspect wanted for a hit-and-run crash that injured two women Saturday in Bridgeport on the South Side.

At 6:20 p.m., a sliver silver-colored newer model Jeep Grand Cherokee turned onto Archer Avenue from Halsted Street and struck a women at the crosswalk, Chicago police said. The Jeep ran over one of the women as it sped away.

Both women were taken to Stroger Hospital. The 27-year-old women was in serious condition as a result of a head injury, police said. The 19-year-old woman suffered injuries that weren't thought to be life-threatening. Her condition was stabilized.

The Jeep has all black rims and extensive damage on the drivers' side, including a window which is covered in clear plastic and tape, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this vehicle should contact the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bridgeportchicagohit and runpedestrian struckwoman injured
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ind. girl found safe after possible kidnapping by stalker: FBI
Former Bears running back killed in motorcycle accident
Family demands answers in Indiana officer-involved shooting
Child found unresponsive in home: police
Chicago AccuWeather: Humid, Sunday morning thunderstorms and heavy rain
Theater on the Lake hosts viewing party for Chicago Air and Water Show
2 injured, police release images of SUV wanted in hit-and-run
Show More
New Ill. license plates to help fight pediatric cancer
Group performs music at crime scenes around Milwaukee
Chicago Weather: Air and Water Show begins after weather delays
Horn from the Heart: The Paul Butterfield Story
'Endangered' man, 83, missing from Bellwood
More TOP STORIES News