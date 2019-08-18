Police search for driver, Jeep wanted in Bridgeport hit-and-run

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for a suspect wanted for a hit-and-run crash that injured two women Saturday in Bridgeport on the South Side.At 6:20 p.m., a sliver silver-colored newer model Jeep Grand Cherokee turned onto Archer Avenue from Halsted Street and struck a women at the crosswalk, Chicago police said. The Jeep ran over one of the women as it sped away.Both women were taken to Stroger Hospital. The 27-year-old women was in serious condition as a result of a head injury, police said. The 19-year-old woman suffered injuries that weren't thought to be life-threatening. Her condition was stabilized.The Jeep has all black rims and extensive damage on the drivers' side, including a window which is covered in clear plastic and tape, police said.Anyone with information regarding this vehicle should contact the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.