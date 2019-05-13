Police search for missing South Side woman in need of medication

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are searching for a young woman in need of her medication who went missing from the South Side last week.Angela Young, 30, was last seen near East 79th Street and South Chicago Avenue last Tuesday.Young is described as 5'3, weighing around 220 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair with a light complexion according to police description.Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact the Area South Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8274.