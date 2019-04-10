Police to continue searching area in Crown Point where remains believed to belong to missing Indianapolis woman found

**NAJAH FERRELL UPDATE**

Our agency has been notified by Crown Point, IN Police of remains found that have been preliminarily identified as Najah Ferrell. We have investigators enroute at this time to further this investigation. Please be patient as we provide updates. — Avon Indiana Police (@AvonPolice) April 9, 2019

CROWN POINT, Indiana (WLS) -- Police said Wednesday that they will continue to search the area where human remains belonging to a missing Indianapolis area woman were found in Crown Point, Indiana.The remains were found by people fishing in Crown Point Monday. A preliminary investigation has revealed that the remains belong to a missing Indianapolis woman and mother of five, Najah Ferrell.Police said a tattoo indicates the remains belong to Ferrell. The 30-year old mother has been missing since March 15 when she was seen at her home in Avon, Indiana -- just outside Indianapolis and about 130 miles from Crown Point.Police are waiting on DNA tests to confirm the victim's identity. Police said they expect the DNA results from the Indiana State Police crime lab in the coming weeks.The young mother of five did have ties to northwest Indiana. She had previously lived in Gary.Crown Point police say they have sonar devices, drones and cadaver dogs searching through bodies of water and woods around the area.FBI agents, Indiana State Police and local authorities from across the state are working the case, trying to piece together the details surrounding her death.Police have not yet said how long the remains were in the waters located just steps from Interstate 65. They know there could be more remains nearby.Late Monday afternoon, more than 130 miles from Farrell's last known location, police say a fisherman pulled what appeared to be a human foot from a pond in Crown Point.On Tuesday, Avon police tweeted that Crown Point police found remains that have been "preliminary identified" as Ferrell.Anyone with information about Ferrell's disappearance is asked to call a local police department.