Police: Woman sexually assaulted along Kenosha County Bike Trail

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Police are stepping up patrols along the Kenosha County Bike Trail after a 67-year-old woman was sexually assaulted on Sunday.

Police said the woman was walking northbound near the 9100 block of the trail when she was approached and forced to the ground by an unknown male. Following the assault, the man fled the scene southbound on foot. The woman was transported to the hospital, treated and released.

The victim described the suspect as a black male in his 30s, about 5 ft. 8 in. tall with a stocky build, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers or the Kenosha Sheriff's Department directly.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sexual assaultkenosha countysuspect profileKenosha
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
More News