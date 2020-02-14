Politics

ABC7 to present 2 live debates in Democratic, Republican races for Cook County State's Attorney

CHICAGO (WLS) -- In the run-up to the March 17 primary election, ABC 7 Chicago will be the home for two, live debates, continuing the station's long-standing tradition of producing and broadcasting political debates. ABC 7 will partner with the League of Women Voters of Cook County and Univision Chicago to present two, hour-long, commercial-free debates. On Thursday, February 27 the Republican candidates running for the office of Cook County State's Attorney, Christopher Pfannkuche and Patrick O'Brien, will debate at 7 PM. On Friday, February 28 the Democratic candidates running for Cook County State's Attorney, incumbent Kim Foxx, Bill Conway, Donna More and Bob Fioretti, will debate at 7 PM.

The Republican Cook County State's Attorney debate will be presented LIVE, Thursday, February 27 at 7 PM on ABC 7's 7.2. It will be streamed live on abc7chicago.com; the ABC 7 News app and the ABC 7 Facebook page. It will air on ABC 7's main channel, 7.1 on Sunday, March at 1 PM. ABC 7 Anchor/Reporter Cheryl Burton will moderate the debate. Candidates will field questions from panelists including ABC 7 Political Reporter Craig Wall and Univision Chicago News Anchor Enrique Rodriguez.

The Democratic Cook County State's Attorney debate will be presented LIVE, on Friday, February 28 at 7 PM on ABC 7's 7.2. It will be streamed live on abc7chicago.com; the ABC 7 News app and the ABC 7 Facebook page. It will air on ABC 7's main channel, 7.1 on Sunday, March 1 at Noon. ABC 7 Anchor/Reporter Judy Hsu will moderate the debate. Candidates will field questions from panelists including ABC 7 Political reporter Craig Wall and Univision Chicago News Anchor Erika Maldonado.

Univision Chicago WGBO 66 will air the Republican Debate for Cook County State's Attorney on Saturday, February 29 at 5 PM and the Democratic debate for Cook County State's Attorney on Sunday, March 1 at 10 AM. The debates will be streamed live on the Univision Chicago App at 7 PM on February 27 and 28th.

The League of Women Voters of Cook County, and Univision Chicago are ABC 7's partners in these debates.
