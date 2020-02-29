Kim Foxx's opponents in Cook County State's Attorney race prepare to call for change during ABC7 debate

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx's challengers are readying to make their case to voters that it's time for change during a debate Friday night.Foxx will face off against Democratic candidates Bill Conway, Donna More and Bob Fioretti in a debate presented by ABC 7 Chicago.As the campaign heads into the final two weeks, Foxx held a rally with Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, as well as Toni Preckwinkle and unions that have all endorsed her.Foxx talked about her record and suggested - without mentioning Jussie Smollett by name - that his case has garnered too much attention."There are people everyday who are dealing with violence in their communities, wishing, hoping, praying that we would lift the names of their lost loved ones, or their hurt loved ones, and who every time we talk about one other person and not them. This isn't about Kim Foxx. This is about where are our values as a community for those who have been left behind," she said.But the Jussie Smollett case remains a focal point for Foxx's opponents."I still think that she doesn't understand why the case is such a big deal, it was a brazen show of unequal justice that a Hollywood celebrity got," said Bill Conway. "People here in Cook County are tired of that."Foxx is also facing criticism that she's soft on crime."Her policies have been devastating to the people of the County of Cook. It has now created a fear out there of what happens with crime," Bob Fioretti said.But with Foxx flexing political muscle with the backing of the Democratic machine, her opponents face an uphill battle.That's what's wrong with having the machine in Cook County. Because you don't get the best representation as a citizen and a voter, you just get the representation that the machine tells you, and it's time we break the stranglehold," Donna More said. "The primary is now just 18 days away. And with the state's attorney's race being one of the more high profile races, there is a lot at stake between now and the March 17th primary."Cook County's Republican candidates faced off in a debate Thursday night.