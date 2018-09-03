POLITICS

An anti-violence demonstration scheduled for Monday plans to shut down a part of the Kennedy Expressway aiming to disrupt traffic to O'Hare.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
An anti-violence demonstration scheduled for Monday plans to shut down a part of the Kennedy Expressway aiming to disrupt traffic to O'Hare International Airport.

The Coalition for a New Chicago is planning to shut down the Kennedy Expressway at 11:30 a.m., then march to O'Hare in part to put pressure on Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

Mayor Emanuel has said in the past that people in the city rely on O'Hare and Midway for economic and job opportunities, so he believes the message shouldn't be sent in a way that would disturb their livelihoods.

Reverend Gregory Livingston is leading the Coalition, which was one of the groups behind last month's Lake Shore Drive shut down and march to Wrigley.

Livingston wants to bring attention to the incessant violence in the city. He is also demanding economic investment on the South and West sides commensurate with downtown and North Side planning and a face to face sit down with the mayor.

"There has to be some pain. There has to be some messiness. There's no way around it, but there's great joy on the other side," Rev. Livingston said.

That messiness could have a major impact on your day if you plan to head out to O'Hare. People, possibly in the hundreds, will start gathering near the Cumberland Avenue exit at 11:30 a.m., then the march will get underway closer to noon.

The Illinois State Police said they have a plan of action in place, but they would not be specific about the details. They do say that traffic shouldn't be interrupted.

State police: Dan Ryan Expressway shutdown cost taxpayers $200,000
The state's response to the protest that shut down the Dan Ryan Expressway earlier this month cost taxpayers more than $200,000, the Illinois State Police revealed this week.
Demonstrators plan to disrupt holiday traffic to and from O'Hare Monday.

