CHICAGO (WLS) --Bill Daley formally announced Monday that he will run for a job once held by his father and his brother -- the same day that sources confirm that Toni Preckwinkle and Jesus (Chuy) Garcia will also join the Chicago mayor's race this week.
Daley, 70, a former chief of staff for Barack Obama and U.S. Commerce Secretary under Bill Clinton, joins a very crowded field of candidates, but has name recognition that few if any of the other candidates have.
Preckwinkle, the Cook County Board president, plans to announce her bid on Thursday, said Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd Ward).
Garcia, a Cook County Commissioner who forced Mayor Rahm Emanuel into a runoff election four years ago, is running for the congressional seat vacated by U.S. Rep. Luis Gutierrez, R-Chicago. In fact, Gutierrez drafted him to run for his seat when he announced his retirement. Now, Gutierrez is strongly urging Garcia to run for mayor and backed him after announcing that he was not running for the mayor's job last week.
The election is Feb. 26, 2019 and candidates can't file their paperwork with the Chicago Board of Elections until Nov. 19. The deadline to gather the required 12,500 signatures to run is Nov. 26 - just three weeks before the November elections.
Meanwhile, Daley said Monday morning that he also believes he has the experience to tackle Chicago's problems and lead the city forward.
Dealing with crime would be a top priority, Daley said.
If Rahm Emanuel was running for a third term, Daley said he would not be getting into the race out of respect for his long-time friend. He said Emanuel has done somethings right, but he refused to dissect the rights and wrongs of the past seven years.
Daley said he spoke to his brother Richard M. Daley, who advised him that if he wanted to run for mayor he should go for it. Their father, Richard J. Daley, was also a long-time mayor of Chicago.
And while he conceded his brother did leave the city in bad shape financially with the huge pension liabilities, he also said he did a lot of good for the city.