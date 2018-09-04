Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced Tuesday morning he's not running for re-election.Emanuel made the announcement at a City Hall press conference that he will not seek re-election at the end of his term. The mayoral election will take place on Feb. 26, 2019."Today, the time has come to make another tough choice. As much as I love this job, and will always love this city and its residents, I've decided not to seek re-election," he said.Emanuel was visibly emotional during the announcement."This has been the job of a lifetime, but it is not a job for a lifetime. You hire us to get things done. We pass the torch when we've done our best to do what you hired us to do," he added.Emanuel made the announcement with his wife Amy Rule by his side.The mayor did not take any questions at the conclusion of his announcement, and did not say if he supported any one candidate. He did not offer any endorsements.Emanuel's decision leaves the candidate field wide open, analysis said. There are 13 candidates currently running for mayor."The first thing they have to do is rethink their strategy, their political strategy for their campaigns, because to a person they've all been running against Rahm, they've been running to say that the mayor is not doing a great job, that they can do a better job, well they don't have anybody to run against in that sense," said Laura Washington, ABC7 Legal Analyst.Former President Barack Obama released a statement saying, in part, "I've been blessed to call Rahm my friend. Whatever he chooses to do next, I know he'll continue to make a positive difference, just as he has throughout his career in public service. And Michelle and I wish Rahm and Amy all the best as they consider this next phase in their lives."Emanuel is the 55th mayor of the city of Chicago and has served in the position since 2011. He was a member of the Clinton administration from 1993 to 1998, eventually serving as Senior Advisory for Policy and Strategy. He served three terms as the U.S. Representative for Illinois' 5th District, and then served as White House Chief of Staff to President Obama for most of his first term.