So far, people who have said they will run include:

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel will not seek re-election, leaving a still-crowded field of 12 - and possibly more - who are hoping to take the helm of the city.The election is Feb. 26, 2019 and candidates can't file their paperwork with the Chicago Board of Elections until Nov. 19.However, potential candidates have been throwing their hats in the ring for months.Several well-known names in Emanuel's political circle are being talked about as possible candidates.After the announcement, at least two progressive aldermen said they are not ruling out a run, including Ald. Ricardo Munoz (22nd Ward) and Ald. Ameya Pawar (47th Ward).The big question is who will benefit from big money that would have gone to Emanuel?"I think most people want to wait and see the smoke clear, and when it clears who remains interested," said Ald. Ed Burke, chairman of City Council's Finance Committee.Clerk of the Circuit Court of Cook CountyCommunity activist and policy consultantCommunity activist who helped organize demonstrations after the Laquan McDonald police shooting tape went public. Executive director of the Majostee Allstars Community CenterFormer Assistant States Attorney and son of former Alderman Jeremiah E. JoycePresident of the Chicago Principals and Administrators Association. Former CPS principal.Former Chicago Police Board president and Chicago Police Accountability Task Force chairwomanAttorney and former candidate for alderman in Chicago's 11th WardFormer superintendent of the Chicago Police DepartmentDePaul University student/pharmaceutical technicianTech entrepreneur and professor at Northwestern University's Farley Center for Entrepreneurship and InnovationFormer Chicago Public Schools CEO and city budget director under Richard M. DaleyBusinessman, 2015 mayoral candidate, 2016 presidential candidateMany of the candidates have focused their campaigns on attacking incumbent Emanuel, but now will have to change their strategy.Garry McCarthy, Emanuel's former CPD superintendent, said Tuesday's announcement could change the whole race."It changes the campaign, it makes it easier for people who are afraid of the bullying politics of City Hall to come forward and say, 'We are supporting you,'" he said.McCarthy said he would not be surprised if deals are being cut at City Hall for an Emanuel-backed candidate."Is there another shoe that is going to drop here?" said McCarthy.However, Lori Lightfoot said the news doesn't change her campaign."With the incumbent being out, there is going to a lot of conversations, I'm still going to be talking about what I've been talking about for the past four months," said Lightfoot.Lightfoot and candidate Paul Vallas had harsh words for candidates who plan to jump into the race now."If they did not have the guts to get in the race when Rahm Emanuel was still running, then will they have the guts to move the city forward?" Vallas said."Anybody that decided to jump in to take advantage of today's political news, I think a fair question to ask them is, "Where have they been?" Lightfoot said.