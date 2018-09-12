U.S. Representative Luis Gutierrez not running for mayor

CHICAGO (WLS) --Congressman Luis Gutierrez will not be running for mayor of Chicago, he announced at a press conference Wednesday.
The Democratic U.S. representative had already announced he would not run for re-election to Congress when his term is up.
Gutierrez's decision comes after Mayor Rahm Emanuel's decision last week that he would not be running for a third term. He said he declined to run to help his daughter with er aldermanic campaign and to help rebuild Puerto Rico.
Gutierrez was elected to Congress in 1992 and previously served as an alderman. Former mayoral candidate Chuy Garcia is running to replace Gutierrez in Congress.
Gutierrez said he would support Chuy Garcia for another mayoral bid.
"I can't think of a single leader who has his finger on the pulse of Chicago and cares more deeply about its future," Gutierrez said.
More than a dozen candidates have declared their intentions to replace Mayor Emanuel.
