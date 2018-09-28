Former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich is out with a new op-ed in the Washington Examiner calling for prison reform.He writes that, "It is not equal justice under law when over-sentencing is the rule rather than the exception."Blagojevich is in the middle of serving a 14-year sentence for trying to sell a U.S. Senate seat.He also called for better treatment for inmates. He revealed that as a dishwasher, he earns a total of $8.40 a month."Did you know that the average wage for an inmate is 23 cents to $1.15 an hour? In some states, inmates have to work for free," Blagojevich wrote.