Monday was a big day for candidates running for Chicago mayor and other city offices.There was a little political theater to the opening day of the filing period. The candidates like to make a big deal of how many extra signatures they've collected, flexing their political muscle as they look ahead to the Feb. 26 election.Standing in line well before the doors to the Chicago Board of Elections opened at 9 a.m., mayoral hopefuls Paul Vallas, Toni Preckwinkle and Dr. Willie Wilson each came loaded with stacks of signature petitions, far above the minimum 12,500 needed to get on the ballot."I'm very grateful for all the volunteers who helped us get these 60,000 petition. I look forward, as I said, to an inclusive and issue-based campaign," said Toni Preckwinkle, candidate for mayor."We have about 50,000 there. We've secured signatures from all 50 wards," said Paul Vallas, candidate for mayor."Well, the first two weeks we collected 60,000. The first two weeks," said Dr. Willie Wilson, candidate for mayor.Because candidates hire teams to check and challenge the validity of the their rivals' signatures on the petitions, the rule of thumb that candidates follow is to have two- to three-times the bare minimum to make sure they have enough valid signatures to get on the ballot after the challenges.Every one of the candidates who was in line before the doors opened will have their names put in a lottery drawing, held Dec. 5, for the coveted top spot on the ballot."Well, some candidates see it as a big advantage, you know, the first or second person on the ballot," Chicago Board of Elections Chairwoman Marisal Hernandez said.There are 17 candidates vying for mayor, but only four of them were there Monday.Jerry Joyce who came with his family. Bob Fioretti was also there, saying he will be running. But he said he won't make a final decision until the weekend.The rest of the candidates will probably wait until the last day of the filing period, which is next Monday.If they turn their signature petitions in between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m., they will go into another lottery to be in the last position on the ballot.