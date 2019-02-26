Chicago mayoral election 2019 could see record-low turnout

The Chicago area could be on its way to a record low turnout as some voters chose to skip casting their ballot in Tuesday's mayoral and aldermanic races.Elections officials said in the first two hours of voting Tuesday, only four percent of voters showed up, or around 80,000 voters, which points towards the possibility of a record low turnout.Chicago election officials said voters aged 55 to 64 are the largest group of voters. But voters ages 25 to 44 happens to be the largest voting block, and numbers show they're not turning out well right now, like 29-year-old Chris Fernandez."I came out because my roommate reminded me: it's privilege to vote," Fernandez said."It makes me sad because I really do believe voting is a privilege, but I think there's just too many people in the field, too much confusion," said voter Gayle Novak.Election officials predict by the time the polls close, turnout could be anywhere from 30 to 32 percent.The current record low for a municipal election was set back in 2007, when only 33 percent of the voters showed up."We have 14 candidates, it's hard to make up one's mind. I understand totally. We want to have clear winners. We don't want to have razor thin margins," said Chicago Board of Elections Chair Marisel Hernandez.ABC 7 Eyewitness News Political Analyst Laura Washington says despite the largest field of mayoral candidates, the city's history has seen there are still those disengaged or undecided voters not willing to make a decision until a runoff."The older voters are going to choose more establishment, better known names, people who have more experience," Washington said."It was really based on experience and then also my perception of would they really deal with some of the corruption we have in the city," said voter Janes Endres.In races where no candidate receives more than 50 percent of the vote, voters will then cast their ballots once more in a runoff election to be held on April 2.Elections officials are predicting a run-off because there are so many candidates. Also as of Tuesday, just under 30,000 vote by mail ballots are still unaccounted for."I think that we can be fairly sure that there is going to be a run off," Hernandez said. "We're preparing for that. We've already prepared for that."Chicagoans will also be voting for city clerk, city treasurer and their ward's alderman.Voting polls are open until 7 p.m.