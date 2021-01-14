Politics

CPD officers suspended after caught on video 'lounging,' sleeping in Bobby Rush's office during Chicago riot: sources

By and ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Several Chicago police officers have been suspended after they were seen lounging in Representative Bobby Rush's office while people were looting stores nearby last summer, sources tell ABC 7.

WATCH: Raw video of police officers in Rep. Rush's office
EMBED More News Videos

A videotape from Congressman Bobby Rush's office shows what the congressman said were police officers "lounging" while looting was going on.



Pictures from inside the longtime congressman's South Side campaign office over the summer show more than a dozen Chicago police officers making themselves at home.

You can see one laying on the congressman's couch, two more resting their heads on the desk, and another on his phone.

While these uniformed officers lounged, joined by at least three white shirt supervisors according to the pictures, the city around them was in ruins, left torn apart by looting.

At the time Police Superintendent David Brown said, "If you sleep during a riot, what do you do on a regular shift when there's no riot?"

Just a day earlier, on May 31, looters had raided the very office where the officers hid from the heat.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Video shows Chicago police officers 'lounging,' sleeping in Bobby Rush's office, ignoring looters, congressman says

"They even had the unmitigated gall to go and make coffee for themselves and to pop popcorn, my popcorn in my microwave," Rush said.

Sources tell ABC7 the officers involved in the incident have now been suspended by the police department.

"These individuals did indeed abandon their responsibilities and their obligation and their oath to serve and protect," Mayor Lightfoot said following the incident. "We should all be disgusted."

WATCH: Full press conference with Mayor Lightfoot, Supt. Brown, Rep. Rush
EMBED More News Videos

US Rep. Bobby Rush, Mayor Lori LIghtfoot, CPD Superintendent David Brown and other officials discuss video from Rush's office showing CPD officers louging, sleeping during riots, l



Lightfoot said there was a core group of officers in the office and then several others coming in and out. She said at its height, there were 13 officers.

She offered an apology on behalf of the city, saying those officers have done incredible harm, including confirming the perception that many have on the South Side that police simply did not care that minority communities were being looted.

CPD issued a statement Thursday that said:

"The Bureau of Internal Affairs has concluded the investigation into allegations against Chicago Police Department members seen inside Congressman Bobby Rush's office on June 1, 2020.

The members have been notified of the results of the investigation. Each member may elect to challenge the decisions based on their collective bargaining agreements, which initiates the grievance process. We are unable to release further information regarding the results of the investigation at this time due to the ongoing grievance process. "
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicschicagoprotestlori lightfootlootingchicago police department
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Jacob Blake speaks out about shooting, decision not to charge Kenosha police officer
IL reports 6,652 new COVID-19 cases, 88 deaths
Biden unveiling $1.9T COVID relief plan with new stimulus checks
6 Chicago mass coronavirus vaccination sites open next week
Boys can be princesses, too!
City investigates after fire prompts evacuation at Gibson's Bar and Steakhouse
Man shot, killed walking on sidewalk; CTA bus struck by stray bullet
Show More
Retired firefighter accused of throwing fire extinguisher during riot
16-year-old boy charged with murder in Bridgeport attempted carjacking
Which Chicago residents are getting COVID vaccines? Map by zip code
Chicago man was inside Pelosi's office: feds
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge
More TOP STORIES News