Recreational marijuana sales could be delayed in Chicago after committee passes ordinance

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago City Council committee has passed an ordinance that would delay the sale of recreational marijuana in the city.

The Committee on Contracting Oversight and Equity passed the ordinance, which would prohibit sales from starting on January 1, 2020, when the law legalizing adult-use marijuana goes into effect, and push them to July 2020.

Nine Chicago medical marijuana dispensaries have received same-site licenses to start selling recreational cannabis on January 1. The city council's Black Caucus is concerned that none of those dispensaries are owned by African Americans, Latinos or women.

The full City Council will have to pass the ordinance in order for it to take effect.

The Black Caucus released a statement in response to the ordinance passing committee, saying, "What we have seen here today is one step in the right direction. We are going to continue to work together and push for equity. In addition, we are looking forward to continue having ongoing discussions with the State and City. We thank our communities for providing us their support and being partners with us throughout these conversations "

The Illinois law has a social equity component that is meant to help people from areas disproportionately affected by the war on drugs to start their own cannabis businesses, as well as providing for reinvestment in these communities.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said there is city money available from TIF funds and other sources to fund a city-owned pot growing cooperative.

"I think the only way to really crack this nut is for the city to invest its own resources to get engaged, to get diverse entrepreneurs involved in the most lucrative part of the business which is cultivation," she said.

And State Senator Kelly Cassidy, one of the chief architects of the law, said delaying sales would be counterproductive since income and fees from medical dispensaries will provide money for loans and grants for minorities applying for licenses.
