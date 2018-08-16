POLITICS

Democrats talk about 'Blue Wave' at state fair day

It's Democrats day at the Illinois State Fair as they try to pull together the party with an eye on November and the goal of winning back the governor's office.

Democrats outnumber Republicans in Illinois and they are campaigning on the theme of creating a "Blue Wave" across the state. The message repeated again and again: Bruce Rauner failed.

It was a packed hotel ballroom Thursday morning. Very few of the 2,300 seats were empty as Democrats came together to build enthusiasm for races up and down the ticket.

House Speaker Mike Madigan bashed Gov. Rauner over the budget crisis that lasted for two-and-a-half years.

Attorney general candidate Kwame Raoul took swings at Donald Trump promising to stand up against him if elected.

JB Pritzker hammered Rauner saying he has hurt the wages of working families and blamed him for the deaths of veterans at the state veterans' home.

He said this fight is about values critical to Democrats.

From here, many on the Democratic ticket are heading out to the fair for a meet and greet time with voters.

There are just 82 days until the election and supporters were urged to get out there for this critical election and make it happen for Democrats.
