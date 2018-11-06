Election Day 2018: Voters head to the polls across Chicago area

CHICAGO (WLS) --Election Day 2018 is underway in Illinois.
Enthusiasm has been high, as Democrats push back against the GOP agenda, while Republicans try to hold on to some power in the state.
Polls opened at 6 a.m. and will stay open until 7 p.m. If you are in line when polls close, the polling place must stay open until you can cast a ballot. People have already cast their ballots in record numbers and Tuesday, the buzz is that turnout will be very strong.
Monday night, Mayor Rahm Emanuel greeted people at the early voting super site in the Loop, where voters had been waiting in long lines all day to cast a ballot.
Meanwhile, Elections officials said early voting in Chicago and Cook County pretty much doubled compared to the midterms in 2014.
A surge in voter registration possibly playing a part. Suburban Cook County had about 1.6 million registered voters which set a new record for a gubernatorial election. Chicago has recorded an additional 1.5 million voter registrations for this midterm election, the highest recorded number since in the city since the 1982 midterms.
Chicago saw a notable share of women requesting vote by mail ballots and more millennials are participating in this election than they in the 2018 primary.
