ELECTION 2018

Election Day 2018: Voters head to the polls across Chicago area

EMBED </>More Videos

Election Day 2018 is soon to get underway in Illinois.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Election Day 2018 is underway in Illinois.

Enthusiasm has been high, as Democrats push back against the GOP agenda, while Republicans try to hold on to some power in the state.

Polls opened at 6 a.m. and will stay open until 7 p.m. If you are in line when polls close, the polling place must stay open until you can cast a ballot. People have already cast their ballots in record numbers and Tuesday, the buzz is that turnout will be very strong.

RELATED: Meet the Candidates

Monday night, Mayor Rahm Emanuel greeted people at the early voting super site in the Loop, where voters had been waiting in long lines all day to cast a ballot.

WATCH: Tips to save you time on Election Day
EMBED More News Videos

Follow these tips to save time when you head to the polls on Election Day.


Meanwhile, Elections officials said early voting in Chicago and Cook County pretty much doubled compared to the midterms in 2014.

RELATED: Election information for voting in Illinois

A surge in voter registration possibly playing a part. Suburban Cook County had about 1.6 million registered voters which set a new record for a gubernatorial election. Chicago has recorded an additional 1.5 million voter registrations for this midterm election, the highest recorded number since in the city since the 1982 midterms.

Chicago saw a notable share of women requesting vote by mail ballots and more millennials are participating in this election than they in the 2018 primary.

ABC7's special election night coverage continues Tuesday night at 7 p.m. ABC News is tracking the big national races and we'll have live, local results from the campaigns throughout the evening as well as extensive coverage on ABC7Chicago.com.

Then stay tuned for Eyewitness News at 10 p.m., for live coverage from the campaigns, along with the latest local election results and expert analysis.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsvote 2018votingdemocratsrepublicanselection 2018ChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Barack Obama campaigns in Chicago, Gary; Rauner and GOP rally voters in suburbs
ELECTION 2018
Illinois governor candidates making last-minute push on Election Day
Hultgren questions Underwood's nursing credentials
Illinois governor candidates make final push on eve of Election Day
Cook County early voting sees record turnout, election officials say
More election 2018
POLITICS
Illinois governor candidates making last-minute push on Election Day
Hultgren questions Underwood's nursing credentials
Illinois governor candidates make final push on eve of Election Day
Cook County early voting sees record turnout, election officials say
More Politics
Top Stories
Illinois governor candidates making last-minute push on Election Day
Duncan Hines recalls popular cake mixes because of salmonella fears
El Chapo: Cold-blooded, cutthroat and connected to Chicago
Wheaton native dies from illness in Africa
Idris Elba named People's 2018 'Sexiest Man Alive'
Vote 2018: Election Information for Voting in Illinois
Chicago AccuWeather: Spotty morning rain and windy on Election Day
Hultgren questions Underwood's nursing credentials
Show More
Twin sisters give birth to daughters on the same day
2 Chicago area Lowe's closing; among 51 stores to shutter
Search continues for 2 missing after crash into Calumet River
Kwame Raoul, Erika Harold locked in tight race for Illinois AG
More News