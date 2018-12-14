POLITICS

FBI raids Alderman Ed Burke's City Hall office for 2nd time

Ald. Ed Burke

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The FBI returned to City Hall for a second raid on Alderman Ed Burke's office late Thursday, sources tell ABC7.

RELATED: Ed Burke's Chicago offices raided by FBI agents executing search warrants

The second raid comes two weeks after they carried out raids on his downtown and ward offices. The purpose of those raids has not been revealed.

Burke has been in office for nearly 50 years and is the powerful chairman of the Finance Committee, which oversees the administration of the $100 million Workers Compensation Fund for city workers injured on the job. Sources tell our I-Team that agents are focused on records related to the city's workers' compensation program.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicschicago city councilraidFBIChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Ald. Ed Burke's Chicago offices raided by FBI
Alderman Ed Burke lays low day after FBI raids Chicago offices
POLITICS
Michael Cohen to ABC News: 'I will not be the villain'
Michael Cohen to speak exclusively on 'GMA' today
JB Pritzker, incoming governors meet with Trump
Rauner considered not running for reelection, tried to recruit other candidates
More Politics
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Jason Van Dyke appears in court for hearing
EXCLUSIVE: 'Christmas Miracle' appears to save historic NW Side Greek Orthodox church
US student living in Netherlands found stabbed to death
VIDEO: Police officers seen decorating offensive Christmas tree
Survey: Some say Santa should be rebranded female, gender neutral
Child, 4, critically injured in South Shore crash
Sandy Hook Elementary School evacuated after threat on shooting anniversary
Michael Cohen to ABC News: 'I will not be the villain'
Show More
Bears score against Packers fan in federal court
7-year-old immigrant girl dies after Border Patrol arrest
Jazz singer Nancy Wilson dies at 81
Prince William, Prince Harry families share Christmas cards
More News