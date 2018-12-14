FBI raids Alderman Ed Burke's City Hall office for 2nd time

The FBI returned to City Hall for a second raid on Alderman Ed Burke's office late Thursday, sources tell ABC7.The second raid comes two weeks after they carried out raids on his downtown and ward offices. The purpose of those raids has not been revealed.Burke has been in office for nearly 50 years and is the powerful chairman of the Finance Committee, which oversees the administration of the $100 million Workers Compensation Fund for city workers injured on the job. Sources tell our I-Team that agents are focused on records related to the city's workers' compensation program.