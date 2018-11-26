There was a flurry of activity at the Chicago Board of Elections on Monday, the last day for mayoral candidates to file their nominating petitions. It came with a bold proposal by one candidate to change the requirements to get on the ballot.Bill Daley said it's time for the legislature to take a look at the requirement for the number of signatures required to get out the ballot.For those running for mayor, it's 12,500 signatures. But the because of challenges, candidates usually get two-to-three times more than that to make sure they get on the ballot.Daley was the first one in line at the Chicago Board of Elections, turning in 45,000 petition signatures. His proposal would also call for allowing people to sign more than one petition.Garry McCarthy was also present Monday, turning in 55,000 signatures in his bid for mayor. He initially had 65,000, but knocked off 10,000 questionable ones.Dorothy Brown arrived with her own group of supporters and 25,000 signatures. She was not concerned about not having enough to withstand challenges.Gery Chico was the other big name present Monday morning, turning in his own stack of 32,000 signature petitions.With the snow that fell overnight and Monday morning, the candidates answered questions about Chicago's time-honored snow storm tradition of parking spot dibs."I'm nowhere on dibs. Where are you on dibs?" Daley said. "No, I wouldn't outlaw dibs.""I think that's bad idea. It just causes conflict. Anything that causes conflict, I think, is a bad idea," McCarthy said. "I didn't know it was a campaign issue. I'll work on that.""Well, you know what, I'll say this about dibs. I used to do it myself, OK? When I'd shovel out my parking space, I'd put a chair, I'd put a bench, I'd put a 2X4, whatever I had there. I think if you're going to spend an hour shoveling out, an hour and a half shoveling out you're space, you ought to be able to use it," Chico said."Dibs? I'm not familiar with that," Brown said. "Oh, that kind of dibs? We don't do dibs in my neighborhood."Brown did clarify and said she supports the dibs concept.Later on Monday, LaShawn Ford, Susana Mendoza, Lori Lightfoot and Bob Fioretti are expected at the Chicago Board of Elections.Those who turn in their petitions between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. will have their names put into a lottery to get the last spot on the ballot.