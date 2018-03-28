POLITICS

Former Madigan campaign worker calls for ethics investigation into Alderman Marty Quinn

Alderman Marty Quinn.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A former campaign worker for Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan is calling to formally investigate Chicago 13th Ward Alderman Marty Quinn, for allegedly failing to report sexual harassment by his brother Kevin.

Alaina Hampton wrote a letter to the city inspector general. She says she was harassed by Kevin Quinn for months, and Alderman Quinn "engaged in, and failed to report illegal activity."

Kevin Quinn was Hampton's supervisor when she worked in Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan's campaign office. Kevin Quinn has since been fired.

ABC7 reached out to Alderman Quinn, who declined to comment.

Full text of Hampton's letter:

Dear Inspector Ferguson and Director Berlin,

I write to formally request an inquiry into Alderman Marty Quinn for failure to comply with the Governmental Ethics Ordinance and other controlling employment and ethics policies of the City
of Chicago.

Specifically, Alderman Quinn both engaged in and failed to report corrupt and illegal activity in his office.

In my time working for Alderman Quinn's political organization, I experienced sustained and aggressive sexual harassment from his brother, Kevin Quinn, over a period of 5 months. I informed Alderman Quinn of the issue on February 9, 2017. Alderman Quinn did not react appropriately to address the matter--and in fact, used his power and relationships derived in large part from his position as an elected official to protect the perpetrator. As a result, I was forced to leave my job, and was retaliated against and prevented from being hired as I pursued future employment as a result.

The widespread acceptance and protection of harassment and discrimination in government offices cannot change unless those responsible are held accountable for their actions and the devastating consequences for victims.

Thank you for your attention to this matter.

Sincerely,
Alaina Hampton
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsmike madigansexual harassmentlawsuitcampaignchicago city councilLoopChicagoClearingWest Elsdon
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Former Madigan campaign worker files federal lawsuit alleging sexual harassment
Madigan's importance to Democratic Party likened to wartime general
Lawmaker speaks about 'inappropriate behavior' by Madigan operative
Fired Madigan campaign worker arrested in unrelated domestic case
Speaker Madigan's consultant fired after investigation into inappropriate texts
POLITICS
Candidates in Illinois 6th District meet with Tribune editorial board
JB Pritzker, Bruce Rauner hold forums with Illinois Farm Bureau
Candidates for Illinois attorney general talk issues at agricultural forum
DNC says it thwarted hacking attempt on its voter database
Chicago foreign policy advisor to Trump plans guilty plea in lying case
More Politics
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
More News