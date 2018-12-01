GEORGE H.W. BUSH

'I love you, too' were George H.W. Bush's final words

HOUSTON, Texas --
Former President George H.W. Bush died Friday at the age of 94 with his life-long friend James A. Baker at his side.

In his last moments, Bush asked, "Where are we going, Bake?"

"We're going to heaven," said Baker.

"That's where I want to go," said Bush.

His son, George W. Bush, was put on speaker phone to say goodbye. He told him that he had been a "wonderful dad" and that he loved him.

In a farewell to his son, George H.W. Bush's last words were "I love you, too."

