POLITICS

Governor JB Pritzker to sign minimum wage increase into law Tuesday

EMBED </>More Videos

Governor JB Pritzker plans to sign a minimum wage hike into law Tuesday. (AP Photo/John O'Connor)

Governor JB Pritzker plans to sign a minimum wage hike into law Tuesday.

The minimum wage would increase gradually every year, until it hits $15-an-hour in 2025. Currently, the state minimum stands at $8.25-an-hour.

Chicago's minimum is $12-an-hour, and it's set to increase to $13 this summer.

"Today is resounding victory for the 1.4 million Illinoisans who will soon get a hard-earned and well-deserved raise," Gov. Pritzker said in a statement. "After nearly a decade of delay, I applaud the House and Senate for passing a living wage with the fierce urgency this moment requires. Phasing in the minimum wage over the next six years will put $6,300 a year into the pockets of nearly a quarter of our state's workforce and billions of dollars into local economies in every corner of our state. Whether you're a home healthcare provider in McLeansboro or a janitor in Rockford, hardworking men and women across Illinois deserve a raise and will get one. After campaigning on a promise to put Springfield back on the side of working families, I will proudly sign this historic legislation in the days to come."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsminimum wagejb pritzker
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Illinois minimum wage bill raising hourly rate to $15 passes House
Illinois Senate passes $15 minimum wage bill, moves to House
Illinois Senate Democrat to push for phased-in $15 minimum wage
POLITICS
Sen. Bernie Sanders announces 2020 presidential bid
Bernie Sanders: What to know about Congress' longest-serving independent
Who's running for president in 2020? List of Democratic candidates
16 states including Illinois sue to stop Trump's national emergency declaration
More Politics
Top Stories
Brothers claim Jussie Smollett staged attack after threatening letter, source says
Aurora officials to speak Tuesday on shooting at Henry Pratt Company
Aurora shooter Gary Martin ignored gun card revocation
Burglars break into Lincoln Park bicycle shop
Hiker stuck in quicksand at least 10 hours before rescue
Man says thermostat was 'hacked', urges app users to check passwords
Woman sexually assaulted in West Pullman; Suspect in custody
Streaming services at the Oscars: Spielberg speaks out
Show More
Angry dad slaps stepdaughter's 12-year-old bully: police
Fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld of Chanel dies
iCloud captures teens' weed-filled joyride in stolen BMW
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny and dry Tuesday
More News