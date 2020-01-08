Politics

Illinois lawmakers react to Iran missile strike

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois lawmakers are reacting to the missile strikes fired by Iran at U.S. forces in Iraq.

Senator Dick Durbin tweeted that, "The escalation of violence between Iran and the United States.. makes the constitutional responsibility of Congress to decide whether to declare war more important than ever."



Republican Congressman Darin LaHood weighed in on Twitter writing in part that he "condemns the missile attacks by Iran on American and coalition forces."



Democratic Senator Tammy Duckworth and Republican congressman Adam Kinzinger also weighed in.

"What's going to happen now from Iran? I'll tell you, they did what they have always done which is attack the United States of America and our allies and the response, we'll see what the president decides but any response to Iran is well deserved by them," Kinzinger said.

Iran strikes back at US with missile attack at bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq

"This president ordered this killing without actually planning any of the consequences and has so badly handled the next steps after you killed the man that I don't have any confidence that they can handle a de-escalation at this point," Senator Duckworth said.

The U.S. has sent thousands of additional soldiers to the region, putting the total number of U.S. troops, airmen and sailors in the Middle East at more than 80,000.

Meanwhile, the entire Senate is expected to get a classified briefing Wednesday.
Related topics:
politicswashington d.c.illinoisdonald trumpiraqu.s. & worldiranpresident donald trumpdick durbintammy duckworth
