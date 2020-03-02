CHICAGO (WLS) -- Early voting expands across Illinois Monday ahead of the March 17 primary.
Last month. early voting got underway at many county clerk's offices across the state as well as the new Loop "Super Site" at 191 N. Clark St. in Chicago.
RELATED: Vote 2020: Election Information for Voting in Illinois
Starting Monday, early voting expands to the 50 Chicago Ward sites and suburban township sites across Cook County.
Illinois Primary Election 2020: Meet the Candidates
There will also be new touchscreens and ballot scanners this year as part of the new voting system in Cook County.
Illinois Primary 2020 early voting expands to new sites Monday
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News