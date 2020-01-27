Vote 2020: Election Information for Voting in Illinois

The Illinois General Primary is March 17, 2020.Election Day is November 3, 2020. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.By-mail voter registration in Illinois ends on October 6. Online voter registration ends on October 18.Grace period voter registration in Illinois runs from October 7 through Election Day. All grace period voter registration must be done in person.To find the nearest location to register to vote during the grace period:Illinois State Board of Elections Springfield Office: 217-782-4141Illinois State Board of Elections Chicago Office: 312-814-6440