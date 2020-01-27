vote 2020

Vote 2020: Election Information for Voting in Illinois

Register to Vote, Early Voting, Polling Info for Election Day
The Illinois General Primary is March 17, 2020.

Election Day is November 3, 2020. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.

By-mail voter registration in Illinois ends on October 6. Online voter registration ends on October 18.

Grace period voter registration in Illinois runs from October 7 through Election Day. All grace period voter registration must be done in person.

To find the nearest location to register to vote during the grace period:

Illinois State Board of Elections Springfield Office: 217-782-4141

Illinois State Board of Elections Chicago Office: 312-814-6440

Early Voting

Early voting information and locations for Illinois

Early voting information and locations for Indiana

Early voting information and locations for Wisconsin

To find your polling place and local ballot:

Cook County Voter Information

Will County Voter Information

Kane County Voter Information

DuPage County Voter Information

McHenry County Voter Information

Lake County (Illinois) Voter Information

Chicago Board of Elections

Illinois Voter Information

Illinois Voter FAQ

Illinois Absentee Voting Information

Register to Vote FAQ Illinois

Register to Vote Online Illinois

Indiana Voter Information

Indiana Absentee Voting Information

Indiana Voter Registration

Indiana Voter FAQ

Wisconsin Voter Information

Wisconsin Absentee Voting Information

Wisconsin Voter Registration

Wisconsin Voter FAQ

Federal Government and Voter Resources

The White House

Contact your U.S. Senator

U.S. Senate

Write your U.S. Representative

U.S. House of Representatives

Other Voter Guides and Voter Information



League of Women Voters of Illinois Voter Guide

Money in State Politics

Money in U.S. Elections
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsvote 2020electionselectionmidterm elections
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VOTE 2020
Pete Buttigieg campaigns on South Side of Chicago
Lawsuit: Bloomberg's sexist remarks fostered degrading culture
Daily Herald: Illinois Primary 2020 candidates
Rev. Jesse Jackson to spend 78th birthday in Chicago
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kobe Bryant's helicopter flew in fog that grounded other choppers
Illinois previously owned helicopter involved in crash that killed Kobe Bryant
California helicopter crash: What we know about all 9 victims
Former State Sen. Martin Sandoval charged with bribery, filing false tax return
Mom of 2 missing kids found in Hawaii with new husband
Bar Louie files for bankruptcy, closes dozens of restaurants
Live: Impeachment trial of President Trump continues
Show More
Stars gather in Hollywood for the Oscar nominee luncheon
ATM stolen from Near West Side business
16 shot, 2 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Planters dials back on Mr. Peanut death Super Bowl ad campaign following Kobe Bryant news
New mural honors Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter
More TOP STORIES News