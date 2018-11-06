Jesus 'Chuy' Garcia wins IL District 4 House seat, replacing Luis Gutierrez

Cook County Commissioner Jesus 'Chuy' Garcia has won the race for Illinois' 4th District seat in the House of Representatives.The district stretches from Chicago's Northwest Side into the western suburbs, including portions of Berwyn, Cicero and Riverside. It is one of the most heavily Latino districts in the country.Garcia is replacing Rep. Luis Gutierrez, who has represented Illinois' 4th Congressional District since 1993. The 63-year-old congressman announced last November he wouldn't seek re-election in 2018.Gutierrez said the only reason he was retiring was because Garcia was willing to run for his seat. The two share a long history and similar views on many issues. Both said there were no backroom deals preceding the announcement."I would not have made this decision unless there was somebody who could step up and give new life to the agenda in Washington D.C.," Gutierrez said at the time.