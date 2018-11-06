ELECTION 2018

Jesus 'Chuy' Garcia wins IL District 4 House seat, replacing Luis Gutierrez

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Cook County Commissioner Jesus 'Chuy' Garcia has won the race for Illinois' 4th District seat in the House of Representatives.

The district stretches from Chicago's Northwest Side into the western suburbs, including portions of Berwyn, Cicero and Riverside. It is one of the most heavily Latino districts in the country.

Garcia is replacing Rep. Luis Gutierrez, who has represented Illinois' 4th Congressional District since 1993. The 63-year-old congressman announced last November he wouldn't seek re-election in 2018.

Gutierrez said the only reason he was retiring was because Garcia was willing to run for his seat. The two share a long history and similar views on many issues. Both said there were no backroom deals preceding the announcement.

"I would not have made this decision unless there was somebody who could step up and give new life to the agenda in Washington D.C.," Gutierrez said at the time.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicselection 2018house of representativesvote 2018Illinois
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ELECTION 2018
Election Day 2018: Voter turnout surges across Chicago area
Erika Harold concedes to Kwame Raoul in Illinois attorney general race
Georgia's Stacey Abrams aims to be 1st black female gov in US
Susana Mendoza re-elected as Illinois Comptroller
More election 2018
POLITICS
Election Day 2018: Voter turnout surges across Chicago area
Erika Harold concedes to Kwame Raoul in Illinois attorney general race
Georgia's Stacey Abrams aims to be 1st black female gov in US
Susana Mendoza re-elected as Illinois Comptroller
More Politics
Top Stories
Bruce Rauner concedes Illinois governor election to JB Pritzker
Election 2018: Results, coverage for Illinois, midterm vote
Election 2018: Midterm Results by State
Erika Harold concedes to Kwame Raoul in Illinois attorney general race
Election Day 2018: Voter turnout surges across Chicago area
Susana Mendoza re-elected as Illinois Comptroller
ABC News projects Menendez to win re-election in New Jersey
Joel Quenneville fired by Blackhawks
Show More
Andrew Gillum hopes to unseat Ron DeSantis as Florida gov
Celebs, political figures head to the polls for Election Day 2018
Beto O'Rourke's journey vs Ted Cruz in Texas Senate race
Illinois' 6th Congressional District: Casten seeks to unseat six-term congressman Roskam
More News