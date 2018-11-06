POLITICS

Election 2018: Results, coverage for Illinois, midterm vote

WATCH LIVE AT 8PM: Election night coverage of midterm results

The latest 2018 midterm election results, polls and coverage for the November vote, including Illinois governor, attorney general, and House races.

WATCH LIVE: ABC News Live Stream of 2018 Election Results Coverage

ELECTION RESULTS:

LOCAL

Illinois Races, House Races
Countywide Races for Cook County, DuPage County, Lake County, Kane County, Will County and McHenry County
County Board Races for Cook, DuPage, Lake, Kane, Will and McHenry
Illinois General Assembly
Local Referenda

BY STATE
Illinois | Indiana | Wisconsin | Michigan
Links to all 50 states and their midterm results
National Midterm Election Results from ABC News and FiveThirtyEight

ILLINOIS ELECTION 2018 COVERAGE

Bruce Rauner concedes to JB Pritzker in Illinois governor race

Illinois Attorney General candidates Kwame Raoul, Erika Harold make final push for votes in tight race

Susana Mendoza seeks 2nd term against Darlene Senger in Illinois Comptroller race

Randy Hultgren facing stiff challenge from Lauren Underwood in 14th District race

Election Day 2018: Voter turnout surges across Chicago area

NATIONAL MIDTERM ELECTION 2018 COVERAGE

Election 2018: Andrew Gillum hopes to unseat GOP's Ron DeSantis in Florida governor race

Celebrities, political figures head to the polls and get out the vote for Election Day 2018

Election 2018: How to watch midterm election coverage from ABC News

Midterm candidates who could make history in the November election

Parkland students vote for the first time

Who should recount elections: People ... or machines?

Election 2018: Midterm election races to keep an eye on

Why do we have midterm elections?

Mayor killed in Afghanistan days after penning passionate plea to vote

Oprah goes door-to-door to surprise voters

How this year's elections results could impact 2020

2018 election: What is a blue wave?

Utah lawmaker tries cannabis ahead of statewide vote
Election Day 2018: Voter turnout surges across Chicago area
Erika Harold concedes to Kwame Raoul in Illinois attorney general race
Georgia's Stacey Abrams aims to be 1st black female gov in US
Jesus 'Chuy' Garcia wins IL District 4 House seat, replacing Luis Gutierrez
Susana Mendoza re-elected as Illinois Comptroller
Bruce Rauner concedes Illinois governor election to JB Pritzker
Election 2018: Midterm Results by State
Erika Harold concedes to Kwame Raoul in Illinois attorney general race
Jesus 'Chuy' Garcia wins IL District 4 House seat, replacing Luis Gutierrez
Election Day 2018: Voter turnout surges across Chicago area
Susana Mendoza re-elected as Illinois Comptroller
ABC News projects Menendez to win re-election in New Jersey
Joel Quenneville fired by Blackhawks
Andrew Gillum hopes to unseat Ron DeSantis as Florida gov
Celebs, political figures head to the polls for Election Day 2018
Beto O'Rourke's journey vs Ted Cruz in Texas Senate race
Illinois' 6th Congressional District: Casten seeks to unseat six-term congressman Roskam
