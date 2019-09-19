Mayor Lightfoot hosting 3rd budget town hall on SE Side Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot will host her third town hall meeting Thursday night as she works to fix Chicago's budget issues.
The city faces an $838 million deficit. Thursday's meeting is from 6 to 8 p.m. on the Southeast Side at George Washington High School, 3535 E. 114th St.
Chicago's 2020 budget is due October 23.
Each town hall also has a resource fair where residents can learn about neighborhood services and programs.
You can also share your input in an online survey. The mayor's office said more than 6,600 responses to the survey have been submitted.
