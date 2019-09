Mayor Lightfoot hosting 3rd budget town hall on SE Side Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot will host her third town hall meeting Thursday night as she works to fix Chicago's budget issues.The city faces an $838 million deficit. Thursday's meeting is from 6 to 8 p.m. on the Southeast Side at George Washington High School, 3535 E. 114th St.Chicago's 2020 budget is due October 23.Each town hall also has a resource fair where residents can learn about neighborhood services and programs.You can also share your input in an online survey . The mayor's office said more than 6,600 responses to the survey have been submitted.