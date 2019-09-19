Politics

Mayor Lightfoot hosting 3rd budget town hall on SE Side Thursday

Mayor Lori Lightfoot presides over a City Council meeting Wednesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot will host her third town hall meeting Thursday night as she works to fix Chicago's budget issues.

The city faces an $838 million deficit. Thursday's meeting is from 6 to 8 p.m. on the Southeast Side at George Washington High School, 3535 E. 114th St.

Chicago's 2020 budget is due October 23.

RELATED: Chicago residents weigh in on plans to fill city's $838M budget deficit

Each town hall also has a resource fair where residents can learn about neighborhood services and programs.

You can also share your input in an online survey. The mayor's office said more than 6,600 responses to the survey have been submitted.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicschicagoeast sidebudgetlori lightfootschool fundingtown hall meetingproperty taxes
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police search for gunman on bicycle after woman shot in Fulton River District
Hawthorn Woods residents want neighbors to get rid of dogs after brutal attack
UFOs are real, U.S. Navy says
Itasca residents protest plan to turn hotel into rehab facility
3 dead, 1 critically injured in West Garfield Park shooting
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny and warm Thursday
NY doctor creates device designed to treat brain aneurysms
Show More
University of Chicago hospital nurses will strike Friday, union says
Logan Square neighbors fundraise for ice cream man
Teen from Iowa shot in South Chicago will lose eye, family says
Chicago to release Inspector General reports, reform parking fines
Justin Trudeau apologizes for wearing brownface during 2001 school event
More TOP STORIES News