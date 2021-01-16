New Illinois political era begins with Illinois House Speaker Chris Welch election, BGA says

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=9664094" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Rep. Emanuel "Chris" Welch is the next speaker of the Illinois House, succeeding Mike Madigan, who has held the post for decades.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new era in Illinois government begins with the selection of Rep. Emanuel "Chris" Welch as House speaker, ending Mike Madigan's record-setting reign.Better Government Association President David Greising joined ABC 7 Chicago Saturday to talk about what's next.Greising said it was clear Madigan's role was in jeopardy when the ComEd scheme accusations came out.But Madigan fought hard to keep the job. There just wasn't enough support, Greising said.Welch is the first Black speaker in Illinois history, and the BGA hopes to see good things from him; although, he is a protege of Madigan.Some of his initial comment were "promising," Greising said.In the new legislative session, the BGA is calling for an end to the "revolving door" to lobbying, concrete ethics reform, fair maps and fiscal reform.Read more at