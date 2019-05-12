Politics

Newsviews: Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel is about to leave what he's called the best job in the world.

Last September he announced that he would not seek a third term.

WATCH: Part 1 of Newsviews
EMBED More News Videos

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel is about to leave what he's called the best job in the world.



He said he spent months talking to his family before he made the decision.

During his 8 years in office, there's been progress in Chicago like corporations moving to the city, large real estate developments that are in the works and record tourism.

WATCH: Part 2 of Newsviews
EMBED More News Videos

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel is about to leave what he's called the best job in the world.



But there have been challenges too: notably gun violence, the city's finances and underfunded pensions.

Talking about all that is Mayor Rahm Emanuel.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicschicagonewsviewschicago city hallrahm emanuelchicago mayor election
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man wanted for attempted sexual assault along lakefront: police
Man killed in police-involved shooting in North Lawndale
Fallen CPD officers to honored at National Police Week
Glen Ellyn man charged with robbery, sexual assault
$1 billion Elk Grove Technology Park under development
Felicity Huffman to plead guilty Monday in admissions scandal
Meghan, Harry release new royal baby photo for Mother's Day
Show More
Alyssa Milano calls for sex strike, ignites debate
Passenger jet lands safely in Myanmar after landing gear fails
Peggy Lipton, star of 'Mod Squad' and 'Twin Peaks,' dies at 72
Man says Chicago police wrongly raided his home
Bond set for suspect in Maleah Davis' disappearance
More TOP STORIES News