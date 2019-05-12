Newsviews: Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel

Last September he announced that he would not seek a third term.
WATCH: Part 1 of Newsviews
He said he spent months talking to his family before he made the decision.
During his 8 years in office, there's been progress in Chicago like corporations moving to the city, large real estate developments that are in the works and record tourism.
WATCH: Part 2 of Newsviews
But there have been challenges too: notably gun violence, the city's finances and underfunded pensions.
Talking about all that is Mayor Rahm Emanuel.