Newsviews: Race for Illinois' 6th Congressional District

The race in Illinois' Sixth Congressional District is one many are watching as they wait to see which party will control the U.S. House.The district covers parts of Cook, DuPage, Lake, Kane and McHenry counties.Democrat Sean Casten is challenging Republican incumbent Peter Roskam.Roskam is currently in his sixth term.Before going to Washington, Peter Roskam served in both the Illinois House and Senate.Democrat Sean Casten is a scientist and businessman with degrees in molecular biology and biochemistry.He co-founded Recycled Energy Development which works to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.