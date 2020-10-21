Next presidential debate set for tonight after town hall event canceled: WATCH LIVE

This time, Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden will have their microphones muted for portions of the debate, the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates announced.
"I'll participate. I just think it's very unfair," Trump said when asked by reporters about the change on Monday.
Here's everything you need to know about the final presidential debate tonight:
When and where is the final presidential debate?
Like the first presidential and vice presidential debate, the final event will be 90 minutes in length and is running from 9:00 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT/ 6 p.m. PT until 10:30 p.m. ET/9:30 p.m. CT/7:30 p.m. PT.
It will take place at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.
Watch the debate live on ABC or on this station's website.
Who is the moderator?
NBC's Kristen Welker will moderate. Chris Wallace of Fox News moderated the first debate, and USA Today's Susan Page moderated the vice presidential debate.
Steve Scully of C-SPAN was scheduled for the now-canceled "town meeting" debate on Oct. 15. The political editor has since been suspended from C-SPAN after he admitted to lying about having his Twitter account hacked when questioned about a message he had sent to former Trump aide Anthony Scaramucci seeking advice.
What changes were made after the chaotic first debate?
Three weeks of wrangling over the debate format and structure appeared to have subsided after the CPD came out with procedures Monday meant to reduce the chaotic interruptions that plagued the first Trump-Biden encounter last month.
This time, Trump and Biden will each have his microphone cut off while his rival delivers an opening two-minute answer to each of the six debate topics, the commission announced. The mute button won't figure in the open discussion portion of the debate.
