Ordinance to delay Chicago's recreational marijuana sales fails

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago City Council voted Wednesday on whether or not to delay the legal sale of recreational marijuana in the city, which Mayor Lori Lightfoot says the delay would have unintended consequences.The vote, backed by the Black Caucus, failed Wednesday afternoon 29-19.The Committee on Contracting Oversight and Equity passed an ordinance Tuesday which would prohibit sales from starting on January 1 when the law legalizing adult-use marijuana goes into effect, and push them to July 2020.Chicago City Council's Black Caucus told ABC7 Political Reporter Craig Wall it's very confident it had the votes to pass it. They're concerned was that none of the dispensaries are owned by African Americans, Latinos or women.The Black Caucus released a statement in response to the ordinance passing committee, saying, "What we have seen here today is one step in the right direction. We are going to continue to work together and push for equity. In addition, we are looking forward to continue having ongoing discussions with the State and City. We thank our communities for providing us their support and being partners with us throughout these conversations "Willie Fleming, an African American entrepreneur from the Lawndale neighborhood, spoke out against the delay along with a national cannabis consultant. Fleming is submitting a social equity application to open his own dispensary saying he and the city of Chicago would be missing a huge business opportunity."Do you know what that would mean if we...opt out of Chicago?" Fleming said. "Then all your tourists are going to go to the suburbs.""You cannot miss the opening of an adult-use market," said cannabis consultant Richard Park. "You can never make that back up. It's our first chance to test the boundaries of the industry."Mayor Lightfoot said a delay will Fuel illegal sales and coincide with summer violence prevention and policing efforts. She also says it will strip money from the social equity funds intended to benefit black and brown entrepreneurs.She also said that she's been working with the Black Caucus since day one on the issue and they have no tangible solutions.But members of the Black Caucus said they're were standing up."I think that us standing together and sending a message that this industry needs to be fair to everybody and it absolutely has not been," said Alderman Howard Brookins.Lightfoot released a statement Tuesday saying,The Illinois law has a social equity component that is meant to help people from areas disproportionately affected by the war on drugs to start their own cannabis businesses, as well as providing for reinvestment in these communities.State Representative Kelly Cassidy, one of the chief architects of the law, said delaying sales would be counterproductive since income and fees from medical dispensaries will provide money for loans and grants for minorities applying for licenses.