Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle has taken a stand against Alderman Ed Burke, saying he should step down from the City council after being charged with attempted extortion.Preckwinkle, who is running for mayor of Chicago, wants Burke to resign as 14th Ward alderman immediately, sending a tweet Sunday along with an email to supporters.The 75-year-old alderman seems to have no intention of doing that, especially after a Facebook video he posted last Friday saying he still intends to seek re-election.Burke is accused of trying to muscle the owner of a Burger King in his ward for money in exchange for permits they needed for remodeling, allegedly demanding that they become clients of his private tax law firm.The fast food owners then allegedly made a $10,000 contribution to Preckwinkle's county board campaign before her bid for mayor. Preckwinkle says she's also returning the money that was raised at a fundraiser at his house.She also removed him as the chair of the Cook County Democratic Party Judicial Slating Committee and is demanding that he resign as Democratic committeeman of the 14th Ward.ABC7 has been unable to reach Burke for comment.