Coronavirus

Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel tests negative for COVID-19 after Chris Christie tests positive; pair gave presidential debate commentary together

Christie among 5 out of 9 members of Trump's debate prep team to test positive for COVID-19
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who was with former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie Tuesday night for ABC's presidential debate show, announced on Twitter that he has tested negative for COVID-19.

Christie announced Saturday he had tested positive for the virus.

Christie is among those to take part in Trump's debate preparations and now have tested positive for COVID-19.

As of now, five out of nine known participants have tested positive: President Donald Trump, campaign manager Bill Stepien, former senior adviser Kellyanne Conway, and counselor Hope Hicks.

RELATED: List of notable figures who've recently announced a COVID-19 diagnosis

Emanuel said he's sending "care and concern for those who have recently tested positive in the White House."



He was seen voting early Thursday morning at the Loop Super Site.

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin tweeted Saturday morning that he, too, had tested negative for COVID-19, saying he hoped "others testing positive get well soon and emerge from this experience with resolve to tell the truth about the danger we face."

