Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel tests negative for COVID-19 after Chris Christie tests positive; pair gave presidential debate commentary together

I have been tested for COVID and my results are negative. Sending my care and concern for those who have recently tested positive in the White House, President’s circle and across the country for a full and speedy recovery. — Rahm Emanuel (@RahmEmanuel) October 3, 2020

I tested negative for #COVID19 yesterday. Here’s hoping my colleagues, the President, and others testing positive get well soon and emerge from this experience with resolve to tell the truth about the danger we face. — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) October 3, 2020

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who was with former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie Tuesday night for ABC's presidential debate show, announced on Twitter that he has tested negative for COVID-19.for the virus.Christie is among those to take part in Trump's debate preparations and now have tested positive for COVID-19.As of now, five out of nine known participants have tested positive: President Donald Trump, campaign manager Bill Stepien, former senior adviser Kellyanne Conway, and counselor Hope Hicks.Emanuel said he's sending "care and concern for those who have recently tested positive in the White House."He was seenU.S. Sen. Dick Durbin tweeted Saturday morning that he, too, had tested negative for COVID-19, saying he hoped "others testing positive get well soon and emerge from this experience with resolve to tell the truth about the danger we face."